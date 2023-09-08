WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) — Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Soffe, who has been on administrative leave since mid-August, has resigned from his position, according to city officials.

Chad Soffe officially resigned on Aug. 30, according to a press release from the city. No official reason was ever given as to why Soffe was placed on leave in the first place.

City Administrator Bryce Haderlie said, “We thank Chief Soffe for his service to Woods Cross City and his many years in public safety.” He gave no further information on Soffe’s leave.

Scott Buchanan, who has been serving as interim chief since Soffe’s leave, has now been officially appointed as chief. A 26-year law enforcement veteran, he retired in 2022 as West Valley’s police chief.

“I appreciate Interim Chief Buchanan’s willingness to accept this assignment,” said Haderlie. “His

experience has allowed him to quickly step into this critical role and lead our police department as they continue to serve our community with pride and distinction. We are grateful to him and all of the members of the Woods Cross Police Department for the exemplary service they provide to our community every day.”

Haderlie said Buchanan’s experience and leadership will “support the men and women of the Woods Cross Police Department in their exceptional service to our community.”