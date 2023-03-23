WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – The Woods Cross owner of a gymnasium has been charged in the second district court on Thursday.

Adam Richard Jacobs, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and 10 misdemeanor counts of voyeurism by electronic equipment.

Jacobs, the owner of USA Gymnastics World in Woods Cross, has been accused of placing a hidden camera in a unisex bathroom of the building. The hidden camera was allegedly installed into a USB charger adapter with a 128-gigabyte micro-memory card.

Police say that the footage on the card included over 70 individuals, many of which were children. According to charging documents, there were over 500 files dating back as far as October 2022.

Woods Cross Police Department said Thursday they know the identities of every victim and are “working diligently” to notify them as quickly as possible. Police said there is no evidence to suggest any children were physically abused.

Through the investigation, Woods Cross Police believe Jacobs acted alone and they don’t have a reason to believe any other employee or coach at the gymnasium was involved.

USA Gymnastics World employees and administration are reportedly cooperating with Woods Cross Police in notifying victims.