SUGARHOUSE, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah mother whose son was killed by her ex-husband is now requesting community support for ‘Kayden’s Law’ in order to protect victims of domestic violence.

On May 13, Leah Moses found out that her son, Om Moses Gandhi, 16, was shot and killed by Leah’s ex-husband Parth Gandhi in Sugarhouse. Leah said she tried to warn law enforcement, child protective service, and the courts that her ex-husband was an abuser for over 15 years.

Leah is an advocate against domestic violence and is on the board for Safe Harbor in Davis County, as well as Utah Domestic Violence Coalition. She has worked on the Keeping Children Safe From Family Violence Act (a.k.a. “Kayden’s Law”) for the past year.

Leah said she hopes that by passing “Kayden’s Law,” other children will be saved, and has asked others to contact their legislatures requesting they support it. She says she wants to make sure her son’s death was not in vain but would result in systemic change.

Those who would like to support Om’s legacy can donate to his memorial fund via GoFundMe. This fund will be used to help pass Kayden’s Law and expand the Safe Harbor Crisis Center, the only domestic violence and sexual assault survivor service in Davis County.

According to the GoFundMe page, before Om’s passing, he was a kind and thoughtful young man. He was also reportedly a talented musician and enjoyed playing basketball, camping, kayaking, and math.

To donate to Om’s Memorial Fund, you can visit the GoFundMe page here.