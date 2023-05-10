EDITOR’S NOTE: This post has been edited to remove medical information regarding the suspect.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated assault after allegedly brandishing a knife in a road rage incident on Tuesday.

Sandy Police say Jake Gardner, 29, was driving southbound on Highland Drive near 9400 South when a woman driving a convertible with the top down pulled in front of him. The woman later told police Gardner followed her to the intersection of 9400 South and 1300 East where they stopped at a red light.

While stopped, Gardner allegedly got out of his car and pulled a butterfly knife out of his pocket, and approached the woman.

Gardner yelled at the woman, calling her names and telling her that she “shouldn’t drive so aggressively,” according to a booking affidavit. During the altercation, police say Gardner spun the butterfly knife around “three or four times” before using the knife to leave a three to four-foot scratch in the woman’s convertible.

Police reportedly later met with Gardner at his West Jordan home where they took him into custody.

According to police reports, Gardner admitted to getting out of his car to approach the woman and having a “verbal interaction” before going back to his car. He told police he uses the butterfly knife with no sharp blade to help him through stressful times.

In addition to the third-degree felony aggravated assault charge, Gardner also faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief for damages between $500 and $1,500. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.