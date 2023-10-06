PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A two-car collision in Provo on Thursday, Oct. 5 blocked traffic and sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Provo Police Department said a Toyota Scion was traveling north on 900 East around 5 p.m. when it was struck broadside by a southbound Chevrolet Suburban. Police say the Scion was attempting to turn left toward the Missionary Training Center when it was struck.

A Suburban involved in a Provo traffic collision on Thursday, Oct. 5 (Courtesy: Provo Police Department) A Scion involved in a Provo traffic collision on Thursday, Oct. 5 (Courtesy: Provo Police Department)

The impact reportedly caused “substantial damage” to the passenger side of the Scion. The 21-year-old woman in the passenger seat suffered severe head trauma. She was transported to the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center where she underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition, according to police.

No injuries were reported for the 24-year-old man who was driving the Scion, nor the 48-year-old man driving the Suburban.

Provo police said the crash scene was processed by detectives from the Provo Police Department Accident Investigation Team. At this time, detectives do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash. Both drivers have been cooperating with investigators.