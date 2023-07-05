SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Third District Court judge sentenced Patrice Ann Winward for the murder of her girlfriend, Nicolle Carter. Winward was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for first-degree murder in the August 17, 2021, shooting of Carter.

In the early morning hours of August 17, 2021, Winward and Carter were observed arguing while biking through the area of 800 West and South Temple. Witnesses said they heard the couple yelling obscenities at one another with the victim trying to get away from Winward. Gunshots were heard and witnesses reported the “heated verbal argument” stopped.

Police were dispatched to the area where they found Winward performing CPR on Carter. Medical responders arrived and pronounced Carter dead on the scene. Winward left the area immediately saying she had a medical emergency at home.

At the time police cordoned off the area and were looking for a suspect for the shooting. Witnesses led police to question Winward. She admitted to officers that she was involved in a verbal argument with Carter and had fired her weapon in the victim’s direction to prevent her from leaving. She also admitted to lying about needing to leave the area for a medical emergency. Winward further stated she had asked another party to hide the weapon used to shoot Carter. The gun was later found in a storm drain.