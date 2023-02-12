Salt Lake City (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a call about a woman on fire in Salt Lake City early Saturday morning, according to SLCFD.

SLCFD responded to reports on Feb. 11 at nearly 5 a.m. of a woman who was reportedly on fire. Crews arrived to find the woman severely burned and transported her to the University of Utah Burn Center in critical condition.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the burns and have not yet released the details or the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.