SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman is lucky to be alive after a tire came barreling through her windshield while on I-15 on Wednesday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the close call happened near 2600 South.

(Image courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

Another driver heading northbound was reportedly driving too fast for road conditions and lost control of his car. His car hit the barrier on the left, causing the car’s driver-side tire to come clean off the car with the rim and tire rod attached.

Utah Highway Patrol said the tire bounced over the barrier into southbound traffic where it struck the woman’s car, caving in the windshield and the roof of her car.

The woman survived the incident but police did say she sustained a laceration to her head.

“It’s cold out and with intermittent snow fall the roads are going to be slick,” UHP said. “Please slow down. Your actions affect all those around you!”