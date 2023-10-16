SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Officials have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run Friday night in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake Police Department said the medical examiner confirmed the victim was 44-year-old Vanessa David. Her death marked the 17th traffic-related death in the city this year.

David’s body was found near the intersection of Redwood Road and 200 South by officers who responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Witnesses told police that a car struck David as she was walking on Redwood Road, adding that the driver continued heading north.

So far, no arrests have been made, nor have details been released on a possible suspect vehicle.



Police are asking anyone with information on the hit-and-run to call 911.