MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman is dead and an infant hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Morgan County Saturday morning, according to the Dept. of Public Safety.

Officials said at around 7:05 a.m. on Jan. 6, a sedan was heading westbound on I-84 in the eastbound lanes near milepost 100 in Morgan County.

At the same time, a semi-truck was heading eastbound at the same location.

Officials said the semi was unable to avoid the sedan and crashed head-on, killing the female driver of the sedan.

Courtesy of Utah DPS

An infant was reportedly also inside the sedan and was “safely removed” before being taken to the hospital, a release states.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

A road closure has been put in place at both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-84 at milepost 100 in Morgan County. The closure is expected to last until noon.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is currently available.