TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A 30-year-old woman died after she crashed head-on with another vehicle in Taylorsville last night, Nov. 4, according to Taylorsville Police.

At approximately 10 p.m., police responded to the scene near 2880 West 4700 South.

Sgt. Corey Lavin, TVPD, said a passenger car was traveling eastbound on 4700 South when it drifted onto opposing traffic and crashed head-on with another vehicle.

Lavin said a 30-year-old woman was ejected from the eastbound vehicle and transported to the hospital with severe injuries, which she later succumbed to.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 41-year-old woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the drifting is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.