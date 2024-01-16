SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A woman was critically hurt Tuesday morning after being struck by a car while using a crosswalk in Cottonwood Heights.

Cottonwood Heights police said a 51-year-old woman was walking westbound on Fort Union around 9 a.m. when she was struck while using the crosswalk on Highland Drive.

The driver was heading east on Fort Union, making a right-hand turn on Highland Drive, police said. Witnesses told investigators the vehicle was traveling around 5 mph.

Emergency crews took the woman to the hospital in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.