SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Black woman hired to help address race-based harassment at a Utah school district is suing the district, alleging that her colleagues discriminated against her on the basis of her race.

Joscelin Thomas filed a lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court against the Davis School District. The lawsuit is seeking damages and possible reinstatement, as Thomas’ contract with the Wasatch Front district was not renewed last year.

According to Thomas’ lawsuit, the district hired her in June of 2022 following a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, which was tapped to investigate the district’s repeated failures to respond to reports of discrimination suffered by Black and Asian-American students.

As part of the 2021 settlement, the district agreed to create an Office of Equal Opportunity (OEO). Thomas was initially hired as one of the office’s five school administrators, but she was promoted to the position of a district coordinator before starting.

Only three people in the office held this title. The job description was to oversee the school administrators and investigate cases involving recurring harassment or allegations of discrimination against administrators.

Treated differently

From the beginning of her employment, Thomas was treated differently than her non-Black and lighter-skinned colleagues, the lawsuit states, adding that Thomas was subjected to a hostile work environment, held to a higher performance standard than her peers and denied training offered to other co-workers.

Among the episodes detailed in the lawsuit was one involving a third-party consultant who was hired as part of the settlement with the Justice Department.

Roughly a month into her employment, Thomas attended a training with the consultant, where the consultant discussed the federal investigation into the district, saying that her initial reaction was disbelief that such discrimination was happening in Davis County schools.

When Thomas questioned her on why that was her first reaction when investigation revealed hundreds of documented uses of the n-word, the consultant responded saying that she had never heard anyone use such an epithet in the district and it was difficult to believe such discrimination was happening.

After that, the consultant was hostile toward Thomas, the lawsuit alleges. In another instance involving the consultant, she changed the findings of an investigation that Thomas had sent her supervisor for review.

In this case, a teacher said to a Black student “I don’t call on monkeys, I call on students,” after the child had raised his hand and said, “Ooh, ooh, me, I know,” in response to the teacher’s question.

Thomas’ report found that calling a Black student a “monkey” was in violation of the district’s policy against racial harassment. However, the consultant changed the report to reflect no violation of the policy, even though such work was outside her duties, the complaint states.

Under investigation

In April of 2023, the district notified Thomas that it would not be renewing her contract. A month later, Thomas went to human resources to report that she was being subjected to racial discrimination, but minutes before the meeting on the topic, she was told that she was under investigation and placed on administrative leave.

Thomas was on paid leave until her contract expired roughly two months later. When Thomas inquired what the investigation into her found, officials emailed her saying the investigation wasn’t completed, noting that no actions were taken against her and that “paid leave is not disciplinary,” the lawsuit states.

ABC4 reached out to Davis School District, and officials said the district does not comment on potential litigation. However, officials noted that the district has a robust harassment and discrimination policy that was revised as recently as August.

“Davis School District administrators, teachers, and staff stand firmly against any form of harassment or discrimination that affects a child’s learning experience in our schools,” a spokesperson said. “Our primary duty and responsibility is to create a safe environment for every child, employee and patron.”