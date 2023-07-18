SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two people have been arrested for their involvement in an aggravated robbery on Monday, July 17, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Shortly after 8:40 a.m., police received information that a 37-year-old woman was robbed and attacked near 5100 West Wiley Post Way.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned that a man, identified as Anthony Alvarado, 30, had held up the victim with a knife, took her purse, and stole her car.

Officers believe that Alvarado ditched the victim’s car, then got into another car driven by Christina Bettecher. “Officers tried stopping Bettecher but she refused,” the release stated.

A Dept. of Public Safety helicopter was called in, which helped officers find the car at 1500 West Pueblo St. Police later arrested Alvarado and Bettecher.

Alvarado was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on aggravated robbery, theft, failure to stop at the command of a police officer, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all of which are felony charges. Alvarado reportedly also had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Bettecher was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one felony count of failure to stop at the command of a police officer.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.