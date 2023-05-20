TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was found dead in the parking lot of a ballpark in Taylorsville on Saturday, May 20.

Taylorsville City Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot near 2700 W and 5200 S. After arriving, authorities say they found the body of a deceased female. Around 4 p.m., a bystander reported the body was still there.

Police are currently investigating the incident, however, they do not suspect foul play at this time. The identity and description of the woman have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.