WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was arrested on Saturday after fleeing police following an alleged assault in West Valley City, according to West Valley City Police.

Shakira Gonzalez, 20, was arrested for failure to stop at command of police (third-degree felony), failure to yield right of way (infraction), and failure to signal for two seconds (infraction).

On Oct. 14, shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the block of 3000 West and 2900 South to a suspect returning to the scene of a prior assault earlier in the night.

“While enroute to the location, I was informed by dispatch that the suspects were leaving the residence and entered into a white Toyota Corolla and was leaving the residence,” the officer states in the affidavit.

Police saw the Corolla leave the scene and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Gonzalez fled. Officers reportedly did not initially pursue the car.

After picking up the vehicle on 3100 South Bangerter Hwy, an officer saw the car run a red light heading northbound.

The officer reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop but Gonzalez once again fled. “Officer […] informed me that the suspect was confirmed to be his suspect from earlier in the night and was wanted for multiple violent felony charges and had returned to the address after attacking the suspect earlier in the night,” the affidavit states.

Police lost Gonzalez but she was later found by Unified Police driving westbound on SR-201. Officers then spiked her vehicle and a “high-risk stop” was conducted.

Gonzalez told police that she was scared and fled. She was taken into custody without further incident.

No further information is available at this time.