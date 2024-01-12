SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A woman fell asleep behind the wheel in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, causing a three-car crash, according to Salt Lake City Police. The incident is causing authorities to remind the community about the dangers of drowsy driving.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, police responded to the crash at 2690 South 700 East.

Three cars were reportedly involved in the crash. Police said a woman was driving south on 700 East when she fell asleep, drifted off the road, and crashed into a fire hydrant.

Courtesy of SLCPD

The crash severed the hydrant from its base, police said. The impact reportedly caused the car to go airborne, crash, roll, and then land upright.

Upon landing, the car hit two other cars, causing minor damage to those vehicles.

“Remarkably, the crash did not result in any serious injuries,” SLCPD stated in a release.

Two people from separate cars reportedly took themselves to the hospital after the incident. The crash caused significant delays for commuters heading south, according to police.

According to published studies, the majority of crashes related to drowsy driving happen when there is only one person in the car. Police said factors include sleep patterns, work schedules, and driving conditions and environment.

Research also shows that opening windows or playing music are “ineffective measures” for preventing these types of crashes.

“Instead, the most effective preventive measure is proper rest,” SLCPD stated. “In some circumstances, it is recommended that the driver call a family member or friend to complete the trip. In other circumstances, if possible, the driver should consider leaving their car safely parked and then using ride-share to get home safely and then picking up their car after rest.”

No additional information is being released at this time.