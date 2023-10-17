PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) — A woman is recovering Tuesday after she fell roughly 50 feet off a waterfall on the Wasatch Front.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said search and rescue crews were deployed to Battle Creek Falls, a popular hiking spot near Pleasant Grove.

Rescue crews found the 20-year-old woman at the foot of the 50-foot waterfall.

The woman was unconscious for a time, Cannon said, adding that she appeared to have suffered injuries to her back and legs.

Despite her injuries, the woman was listed in fair condition. No other details were immediately available.

Last month, a 23-year-old woman’s body was found at the base of Battle Creek Falls. While investigators determined that the woman’s cause of death was blunt force trauma, exactly how she suffered the fatal wounds remains unknown.