DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 41-year-old woman has died after an ice climbing accident on Sunday, April 2, according to the Duchesne Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received a report Sunday of an ice column falling while three climbers were attempting to ascend Raven Falls near Indian Canyon.

“One climber pushed their fellow female climber, age 21, out of the way, which probably saved her life,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The 21-year-old woman was able to climb down and drive to Duchesne City to call 911.

The third member of the group, a 34-year-old man, reportedly fell 40 ft. when the ice column fractured on impact. This climber was hoisted off the mountain by helicopter and hospitalized with serious injuries.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The 41-year-old woman reportedly died due to her sacrifice in saving the 21-year-old climber.

“Unfortunately, the climber that pushed her fellow climber out of the way of the falling ice was trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and did not survive,” officials said.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Life Flight, Utah High-Angle team, Duchesne County Search and Rescue along with the Duchesne City Volunteer Fire Department and Volunteer Ice Climbers all responded to this incident.

The individuals in these agencies “gave everything they had in the recovery of this 41-year-old female climber,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Our sincere condolences to all affected by this tragedy, to the family of this brave, courageous woman who lost her life while saving another. We hope that all may find comfort and all the warm support will prevail over your hearts while mourning the loss of your loved one.”

No further information is available at this time.