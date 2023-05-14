SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Two people fell while climbing in Big Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, leaving one dead and another hospitalized, according to Unified Police.

A call came in around 7 p.m. Friday from someone who reportedly witnessed the two climbers fall, but could not get to where they had fallen.

Search & Rescue crews as well as a police drone were sent to locate the fallen boulder climbers. Upon finding the two individuals, crews pronounced one woman, identified as Kaitlyn Brann, 34, of Park City, deceased.

The 30-year-old male climber was taken to the hospital and is now expected to recover, police say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both climbers were reportedly “well-prepared” with proper gear and helmets on, says Detective Aymee Race, Unified Police.

“Unfortunately, due to the amount of snow, once melted it can go in to the boulders and cause shifting of the boulders,” resulting into two fallen boulders, Race says.

No further information is available at this time.