SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Herriman woman was charged with allegedly sexually abusing nine separate residents at the non-profit drug treatment center in Salt Lake City where she worked.

Brooke Lynn Powell, 28, was arrested Thursday for 13 counts of sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and four counts of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor for allegedly sexually abusing residents at the Odyssey House, a non-profit treatment center.

According to the charging documents, there were nine victims, both male and female, several of which reported that Powell would threaten them after inappropriately touching them.

One victim said when he approached Powell to confront her about the incident, she said “You say anything, I’ll bury you.” Another victim reported that she told him, “It’s my word over yours.”

Some reported she threatened to get them in trouble with the program or with the court.

Powell also allegedly used bribes to perform acts on others in the treatment center, this included letting victims access social media, offering them food, soda, and rides for sexual acts, advancing them in the treatment program, and more.

“[Powell] preyed upon the vulnerable population of Odyssey House residents,” the charging report states.

When detectives interviewed Powell, she admitted to being attracted and flirting with the residents. According to court records, she was also charged in 2016 for “sexual solicitation” but the charges were dismissed.

Powell is set to first appear in court on July 11, in the Third District Courthouse in Salt Lake.