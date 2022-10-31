PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.

Matthew Swann of Provo is facing a second-degree felony charge of kidnapping, according to the affidavit.

Provo Police Department stated in the charging document that a college student met Swann at his house to buy a hat from him. After she paid, Swann pushed her into the bedroom, closed the door and took her phone away. The woman punched him and bit his hand until he released her. She ran from the house and called the police.

Swann is held at the Utah County Jail without bail.