KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was arrested on Monday, Apr. 10, in Kearns after allegedly attempting to kidnap two young children at Bacchus Elementary, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Tracey Synnove Grace Jensen, 52, was allegedly seen by eyewitnesses, including the principal and a recess aid, and on security footage, with her grey van on school property on Apr. 5 “when she was not supposed to be there,” the affidavit said.

The two victims, as well as several eyewitnesses, said they “were grabbed by Tracey, and commanded to go with her.” Both victims said the suspect grabbed them, with one of them saying Jensen grabbed her hood, according to Granite School District Police.

The principal reportedly noticed the van and took pictures of the license plate. Officials also say she helped identify the suspect, according to officials.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say Jensen “admitted to being on school property” with the intention of contacting one of the victims.

Jensen was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail on Apr. 10 facing a kidnapping charge.