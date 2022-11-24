TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A woman has been arrested on Thursday, Nov. 24, after she allegedly rammed a police car with her stolen vehicle and prompted a multi-agency car chase.

Victoria Nunez, 32, is facing charges of second-degree receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, second-degree assault on an officer with the use of a dangerous weapon, third-degree failing to stop at the command of police and a class B misdemeanor for the possession of burglary tools.

Officers from Taylorsville Police Department identified a stolen vehicle in which Nunez was the driver at a local gas station. The probable cause document stated that they surrounded Nunez with their police cars with the emergency lights activated. As a response, she got in the car and drove forward, ramming into the police car in front of her.

Nunez then fled the scene with her vehicle, prompting a multi-agency car chase.

Officers deployed a tire deflation service and stopped the stolen vehicle, according to the affidavit. Nunez surrendered shortly after and was taken into custody. She later admitted to police that a friend had given her the car, and she knew it was stolen.

Nunez is currently held at the Salt Lake County Jail.