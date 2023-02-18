SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 50-year-old woman has been taken into custody after allegedly attempting to run over a police officer and fleeing after the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, according to probable cause documents.

Stacy Allen has been accused of fleeing after Salt Lake City Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop last night, Feb. 17 around 11:30 p.m. The officer reportedly did a routine check on Allen’s license plate and found the registration was canceled and a report of the same vehicle fleeing police in the past.

Before the officer was able to conduct the stop, the vehicle quickly turned onto Gold Place off 900 West in Salt Lake City. The officer followed the vehicle into the “single lane, dead-end road,” the documents read.

The officer then reportedly blocked the only exit with his vehicle and exited his vehicle in case the driver tried to ram into him. He then reported pulling out his gun and ordering the driver to stop the vehicle.

“The driver then made eye contact with me, pointed and accelerated,” the officer said in the affidavit. “I fully believed the vehicle would have struck me had I not moved.”

The vehicle then allegedly escaped the area and a police chase ensued. After the original chase was terminated by authorities, Utah Highway Patrol and a Department of Public Safety helicopter assisted in following the vehicle, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. With their help, authorities eventually took the driver into custody after “a lengthy vehicle pursuit,” the affidavit said.

Authorities reportedly followed Allen through West Valley City, Salt Lake City and eventually disabled her vehicle in South Salt Lake.

Allen has been booked in the Salt Lake County Jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault of an officer and failure to stop the vehicle at an officer’s command.

The reason the suspect fled and other details are still under investigation.