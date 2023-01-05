BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a car from a local gym.

Police say the woman, along with a man she was reportedly with, took a set of keys from a locker on Dec. 15. The woman allegedly used the keys to find the car and drive away with it. According to Bountiful PD, the woman drove the car to Wendover, nearly two hours away.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the car has since been recovered, but they are still searching for the woman.

Anyone who may have information about the identity of the woman or any additional information regarding the case, is asked to contact Detective Williams of Bountiful PD by calling 801-298-6000 and referencing Bountiful Case #220003763.