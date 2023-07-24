SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly grabbed a young boy out of a wagon, as he and his mother were on their way to the Pioneer Day Parade.

Tiffanie Day, 53, was arrested on Monday, July 24 for one count of child abuse with injury for the incident.

Around 5:30 a.m., a woman was walking with her two young children, aged 8 and 9, towards the Pioneer Day Parade when they were attacked. According to the charging documents, the mother was attempting to avoid a homeless camp in the area, near 700 S. Main, when Day came at her.

Day allegedly came out into the street, where they were walking, and screamed about them stealing her wagon. The mother said she attempted to keep walking, but Day approached them, grabbed her 8-year-old son by his head, and pulled him out of the wagon.

When the police arrived to arrest Day she reportedly told authorities she was confused “I thought that was a blue wagon, not black,” Day allegedly said. The 8-year-old reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Day was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail. She will remain there awaiting further charges and the possibility of bail.