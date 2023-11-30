SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The 23-year-old woman accused of killing the professional bull rider known as Ouncie Mitchell was released on bail Thursday after spending the last year in jail.

LaShawn Denise Bagley was released with the stipulation that she has no contact with the victim’s family. LaShawn is charged with murder and nine counts of felony discharge of a firearm in connection to the shooting death of Demetrius Allen, also known as Ouncie Mitchell.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have painted two very different stories surrounding the September 2022 shooting in Salt Lake City.

Initial police reports frame the episode as a domestic violence incident after Bagley witnessed Allen, whom she had previously had relations with, flirting with her friend. The court has since removed the domestic violence amendment to the charge saying the state did not show sufficient proof that the pair were ever in a relationship or living together.

Defense attorneys are claiming it was an act of self-defense, saying the investigation led them to believe Allen may have attempted to break into the residence.

On Sept. 12, 2022, Bagley, her friend, and Allen went to a bar after the Utah State Fair, according to court documents. Bagley’s friend said Bagley later left them after becoming jealous over Allen’s advances toward her.



Court documents say Bagley’s friend and Allen then ordered a Lyft to Bagley’s home to retrieve Allen’s rodeo gear, which he had said was worth $10,000.

Investigators said there was video footage of Allen and Bagley’s friend kicking at Bagley’s door attempting to open it. The footage also showed Allen with “an object” in his hand, which he said was consistent with a rock found at the crime scene near a broken window pane.

Court documents say Bagley had called 911 several times during the incident. On one call she allegedly told the operator, “They’re beating on my window.” Shortly after, shots were fired from inside the apartment and Allen was struck multiple times. Allen was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

After she was taken into custody, Bagley asked if Allen was OK and if she had hurt him, court documents showed. She allegedly said, “I know who came to my house, but was unsure who was at the door.”

Bagley has another justification hearing set for Jan. 3.