SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah and BYU are encouraging students and employees to work remotely as another winter storm slams the Wasatch Front on Monday.

The University of Utah’s main campus in Salt Lake City advised classes should move online. For classes with in-person exams, instructors are encouraged to reach out to students with new instructions as soon as possible.

BYU said its Salt Lake Center campus will be closed on Monday, April 3. Instructors with classes at the satellite campus are encouraged to hold classes remotely as well.

Despite encouragement for remote classes and campus work, childcare centers on campus will have a delayed opening at 10 a.m. Hospitals, health care systems, and essential university functions at the U of U will also remain open throughout the day.

The U of U said it is monitoring the storm and snow-clearing efforts and will send out more info about campus closures or the need for remote work on Monday evening.

Many school districts across Utah are on Spring Break and are not affected by the winter storm.