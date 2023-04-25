Slick roads in Northern Utah cause several crashes on Apr. 25 injuring multiple people. (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As April turns to May next week, some Utahns are still enduring winter driving conditions. There were five crashes due to slick roads Tuesday morning, Apr. 25, injuring several people, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The first two crashes took place in Wasatch County on U.S. Highway 40 around 6:30 a.m. In one crash, a semi-truck jackknifed, meaning it folded into itself, with the trailer landing on one side and the truck on the other. Around the same time and place, a fuel truck slid and overturned.

Slick roads in Northern Utah cause several crashes injuring multiple people. (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol) Slick roads in Spanish Fork Canyon causes a head-on collision, pushing an SUV off the road. (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

On SR-248 in Wasatch County, one car slid off the road and another caused a head-on collision around 7 a.m. The road was shut down for about an hour following the crashes.

The last crash Tuesday morning took place around 8 a.m. in Spanish Fork Canyon on SR-6. A semi-truck collided with an SUV near Thistle Junction, went off the embankment, and landed near the railroad tracks below.

The drivers and passengers from all the crashes are currently in moderate condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

UHP said the crashes happened due to slick conditions, but other factors are still under consideration.