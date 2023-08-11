SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Winter Response Plan that was submitted to the state by a coalition of city mayors was accepted after a council meeting on Thursday.

The plan was submitted in early August by several mayors including Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini and West Valley City Mayor Karen Lang.

The winter response plan outlines several aspects of caring for those experiencing homelessness during Utah’s intense winter months. The plan reportedly includes new shelter locations, timelines for implementation, better operational hours at shelters and a 600-bed increase.

The Utah Office of Homeless Services said the additional beds that “have or may come online” to meet the 600-bed increase include beds at several shelters, 170 of which will be at a new facility to later be identified.

“The Office of Homeless Services extends sincere gratitude to the council of mayors, city and county leaders and municipalities for their recent collaborative endeavors,” said State Homeless Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser. “Their unwavering commitment significantly helps protect our most vulnerable community members this winter. These coordinated efforts have emphasized their crucial importance by providing essential beds necessary to ensure the safety and warmth of individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Utah during this challenging season.”

According to Salt Lake County, this is the earliest the county has ever submitted its winter response plan. The goal is to begin implementing the plan in October before the winter season sets in.

At the time of the submission, Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said Utah leaders haven’t reached a “victory lap” yet as there is still a lot of work to do.

“We particularly have a lot of work to do in finding the funding that’s necessary to implement this plan,” said Silvestrini. He emphasized that many details of the plan were tightlipped as leaders did not want to over-promise and under-deliver.

Now that the plan has been submitted and accepted by the Utah Homelessness Council, there will be further meetings that will refine details with “key stakeholders.” A final version of the plan that leaders say will be “executable” will be presented again to the Utah Homelessness Council in September.