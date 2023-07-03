SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents along the Wasatch felt the effects of late afternoon storms moving through the area.

Along with scattered showers, winds of up to 73 mph were felt along the Wasatch Front with Sundance resorts clocking in winds of up to 84 mph on Monday.

Planes were grounded at Salt Lake International Airport, for a period, due to winds in excess of 70 mph. Flights were grounded around 5:40 p.m. and resumed by 6:15 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Power reported a line of strong thunderstorms interrupting service. In the early evening hours, up to 16,000 residents were out of service. By 8 p.m. there were still reports of over 4,000 residents without service. Slight damage was also reported with small tree limbs down in some areas.

The ABC4 weather team reports the wind situation has blown out and while there will be breezes throughout the evening holiday events should not be interrupted.