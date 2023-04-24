Windows shot out at the Old Mill Corporate Center in Cottonwood Heights (Image courtesy of Cottonwood Heights Police Department)

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Several windows of the Old Mill Corporate Center were shot out on Saturday by what police are calling a drive-by shooting.

Police say they were called to the Old Mill Corp Center located near 6300 South and 3000 East for vandalism. Once they arrived, officers reported five large windows were shot out on the north side of the building.

Windows shot out at the Old Mill Corporate Center in Cottonwood Heights (Image courtesy of Cottonwood Heights Police Department)

Windows shot out at the Old Mill Corporate Center in Cottonwood Heights (Image courtesy of Cottonwood Heights Police Department)

Old Mill Corporate Center in Cottonwood Heights (Image courtesy of Cottonwood Heights Police Department)

There have been no reported injuries as a result of the shooting, but according to police, the building has suffered thousands of dollars in damages.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe the shots came from the I-215 area, but they could not find any shell casings. Police say the windows were shot out at random and there was no specific targeted individual, though the victim is the Old Mill Corp that owns the building.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers reportedly have no leads toward a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case 22-5592.