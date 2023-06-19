SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The TRAX green line was delayed for about an hour on Monday morning after a tarp was blown over the wires.

The disruption slowed TRAX traffic along the green line from the airport to West Valley.

According to Utah Transit Authority Senior Media Relations Specialist Carl Arky, the tarp blew onto the wires that provide power to the trains at around 10:30 a.m. on June 19. The tarp needed to be removed, so TRAX service was interrupted in order to allow crews to safely pull the tarp off the wires.

During the removal, Green Line trains reached delays of up to 20 minutes in both directions and up to 25 minutes for the southbound line from the airport to West Valley.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Arky told ABC4 the tarp had been safely removed by 11:30 a.m. and the TRAX Green Line was beginning to get back to its regular schedule.

UTA said to expect some residual delays of up to 10 minutes as trains catch up to their regular schedules.