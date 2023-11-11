TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — The passenger of a single-vehicle accident has died following the Thursday-morning crash that also claimed her husband’s life, according to the Taylorsville Police Department.

Police say Keith and Patricia Shosted, of West Valley City, were both critically injured in the crash that occurred in Taylorsville on Nov. 9 near 5300 South Bangerter Highway.

Patricia Shosted, 82, was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle and her husband, Keith Shosted, 82, was driving. Police say both were transported to the hospital in critical condition following the crash. Keith died at the hospital shortly after the accident on Thursday, and Patricia passed away Friday evening, according to police.

Police say the accident occurred when their vehicle, a passenger car, hit a concrete barrier around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. The accident reportedly forced the closure of southbound lanes along Bangerter Highway at 4700 South as Taylorsville police officers processed the scene and emergency medical personnel extricated the Shosteds from the vehicle.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

There is no further information available at this time.