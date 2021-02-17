Who is responsible for removing snow from rental properties?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah is experiencing a long-awaited winter storm.

A wave of accumulating snow is impacting Northern and Central Utah Wednesday and will continue through the afternoon, with lake enhancement snow in Salt Lake and Tooele County through Wednesday morning.

While this much needed storm brings many benefits to the great Beehive State, with snowfall comes the inevitable task of snow removal.

If you are a renter, you may be wondering who is in charge of snow removal at your apartment complex, or rental property?

Leon Berrett is the Operations Associate Director for Salt Lake County Public Works. Berrett tells ABC4 they were prepared and working safely and quickly to clear all of Utah’s public roadways of snow.

“Salt Lake County Public Works primarily only removes snow from the public right-of-way, public streets,” Berrett shares.

He says in Salt Lake County, the snow removal from private streets like church or business parking lots and other private and commercial drives, like rental properties, is the responsibility of the property owners or landlords. “They typically hire companies to provide snow removal or they do it themselves,” Berrett adds.

So if you are a Salt Lake County renter, the snow removal of your property is the responsibility of your property owner.

He says just like a homeowner is responsible for clearing the snow from their driveway, the owner of an apartment complex or rental location is responsible for clearing the snow off any roadways. “Internal roads are the responsibility of the property owners.” Berrett shares.

Salt Lake County Public Works is responsible to remove snow from county wide public lands, Berrett shares with ABC4.

Most of the streets the county plows are residential streets along with some more populated streets in Salt Lake County like Highland Drive or State Street.

Berrett says major roadways that receive the most travel are plowed by the Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT. Public works go into neighborhoods, UDOT will not.