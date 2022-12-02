SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The holidays grow near, and for those of you that don’t want to cook at home, restaurants will be serving special holiday meals for the family to enjoy.

Here are a few options right here in Salt Lake City to consider as the holidays approach.

Christmas Eve “Roast Beast Feast” at Mar | Muntanya

Enjoy a “Roast Beast Feast” for Christmas Eve Dinner at Mar | Muntanya at the Hyatt Regency — which draws inspiration from the coastal and mountainous regions of Catalonia and the Basque Country of Northern Spain. The Rack of Lamb is $75 per person, Roasted Goose $85 and Steamship Elk $95.

Reservations are available for parties of one to seven, $20 deposit per person. The restaurant asks to please make your selection for the table when booking.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They are located at 170 S W Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

The Grand America Christmas & Christmas Eve Buffets

The Christmas & Christmas Eve Buffets at the Grand America are priced at $75 for adults, $37.50 for children ages 4-12, and complimentary for children ages 3 and under. Reservations became available 30 days in advance of the event date on Nov. 24.

Seats are available from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m Dec. 24 and 25.

Breakfast with Santa, Christmas Eve, and Christmas at Little America

Breakfast with Santa consists of “a bountiful breakfast of seasonal favorites where Santa himself will make an appearance.” Reservations may be made for the first three Sundays of the month — Dec. 4, 11, 18 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom Buffet.

Christmas Eve and Christmas will be hosted on a first-come, first-serve basis at The Coffee Shop. They will offer a three-course holiday menu from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., as well as an a la carte holiday menu. Breakfast will also be available at The Coffee Shop from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Dinner options will be priced as followed: Turkey Dinner | $52, Prime Rib Dinner | $59, Grilled Salmon Dinner | $55, Vegetarian Option | $49, Children’s Menu | $25.

There will also be a Christmas Eve and Christmas Dinner Buffet hosted at Lucky H from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., featuring carved Prime Rib and Turkey.

‘A Christmas Parlor’ Holiday Pop-Up Bar at Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club

Okay, this place may not be for eating, but it’s here to offer some holiday spirit.

“An immersive themed experience full of holiday cheer” is coming to Salt Lake City as elves from the North Pole come to give Flanker’s popular Parlor Bar a Christmas makeover. The pop-up bar will accompany a special cocktail menu from famed mixologist Francesco Lafranconi.

“I’ve created a cocktail list that features the warm, enveloping flavors of the season: cardamom, ginger and all spice, to name a few,” said Lafranconi. “Each cocktail comes with unique drinking vessels and garnishes that are rich with holiday notes. Visitors should save room for tableside s’mores and other cheerful late-night treats.”

Pricing is based on what you order, and no money is collected up-front. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Christmas Dinner at The Aerie (Snowbird)

Bring your family to the mountains and experience a Christmas feast “with no stress or mess.”

The Aerie, located at Snowbird Resort, is hosting a special, four-course menu featuring bay scallop potato chowder, prime rib, “Nanna Norma’s fruit cake” and more. The Aerie regular dinner menu is also available.

Reservations for Christmas Day, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., are required as seating is “very limited.”

Christmas Dinner at Arlo

SLC’s Arlo is accepting pre-orders for Christmas and Christmas Eve Dinner until Monday, Dec. 20. They have a fixed number of orders available — a dinner will serve four to six people.

The meal “includes all the amazing sides – just add your own protein!” Arlo will be available for pick-up Friday, Dec. 24, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Holiday Lunch/Dinner

Fleming’s is hosting three ways to do Christmas:

Regal Holiday Dinner – $165 per guest

Lavish Holiday Dinner – $140 per guest

Festive Holiday Lunch – $68 per guest

The restaurant will also be boasting some “holiday wine features” in addition to their hand-crafted cocktails.

This is a good option for the office — treat employees, colleagues and clients to their luxurious multi-course lunch and dinner menus that include favorites like the Filet Mignon & Lobster Scampi or their Barbecue Scottish Salmon Fillet. The holiday party menus can be customized to “please every palate,” with vegetarian and dietary restriction options available upon request.

Christmas Eve at SLC Eatery

SLC Eatery is hosting a Christmas Eve dinner, serving four – six people. The restaurant is taking pre-orders now, and no cancellations or refunds will be issued after Dec. 14.

For the entree, they are serving a Utah Honey Lacquered Maple Leaf Farms Whole Duck and a Utah Honey Glazed Verlasso Salmon, priced at $225 each.

Both orders come with the following sides:

Celery Root-Potato Gratin With Rosemary Crumbs

Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Spaghetti Squash with Miso Apple Butter

Frog Bench Farms Organic Greens – Apple/ Fennel/ Roasted Beet/ Feta/ Maple Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

Herb Focaccia with Roasted Scallion Butter

For dessert, they are offering a Chocolate Mousse Tart or a Sweet Crème Fraiche / Pomegranate.

Check back for updates, Utahns!

ABC4 will be adding to this list as the holidays grow closer.