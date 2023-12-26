SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On the days after Christmas, crowds of skiers are hitting Brighton’s slopes up the Big Cottonwood Canyon.



If you plan on exploring the mountain yourself, just know that on holidays and weekends you need to use this year’s parking reservation system.

Brighton is hoping the new system reduces traffic and strain on the canyon. After all, they call the days after Christmas that lead up to the new year some of the busiest times of the season.

“It’s a really good time to come skiing. You do have to expect some crowds, obviously, kids out of school and people on vacation. So, it’s going to be a little more crowded than what you’d be used to,” said Jared Winkler, Brighton’s director of marketing.

With the crowds during the holidays and the rest of the year, Brighton thought it would be better to plan ahead.

It’s a response to last year where Winkler says there were 67 days where they turned cars away. For context, the resort says on an average year they are open 150 days.

“For 67 days was insane, and those are the days we had to tell people to drive back home, and most of those days they would sit in their car wondering why they can’t get to the resort, and then finally after an hour sitting in the car to get to the resort, to be told there’s no parking to go back down is the most frustrating thing in the world,” Winkler said.

Brighton announced the new parking policies before this ski season, but made adjustments to it in December.

“Once you get a reservation, it just gets you access to the entire lot and then you can park wherever you want and then there are some parking lot attendees who walk around the lot and make sure that you’re validated,” Winkler said.

People can make their reservations the day before their trip up to the resort. It’s free if you’re carpooling with three or more people, but costs 20 dollars if there’s less than that in a car.