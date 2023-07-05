SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One of Utah’s newest pests are running rampant this summer, annoying and alarming Utahns who want to know what bug is scurrying throughout their homes.

The Elm Seed Bug – or more officially Arocatus melanocephalus – is a native pest to Europe but found its way to Utah in 2012, according to Utah State University research. They are most active during the mid-summer months of July and August.

The bugs aren’t dangerous or pose any threat to humans. They do not bite, sting, stain, or feed on anything such as stored foods, clothes, furniture, or house plants. In fact, they mainly eat elm tree seeds and have been reported to also be found on Lindon and oak trees throughout Utah.

Despite the lack of danger, it doesn’t make them any less of a nuisance.

Elm Seed Bugs notoriously squeeze their way through the openings of your home, such as window seals, under doors, and through anything they can crawl through. They also have a putrid smell when handled or crushed, which the University of Idaho described as an “over-ripe cantaloupe mixed with turpentine.”

Utah State University research also shows them as dirty bugs, leaving shed skin and fecal droppings in homes.

HOW TO MANAGE ELM SEED BUGS

As with any creepy crawling nuisance, homeowners typically do not want Elm Seed Bugs living with them. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to manage the population of these pests in your area.