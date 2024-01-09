SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With the fast-approaching storm system and the beginning of avalanche season, interlodge events may be around the corner.

While the winter season emerged slowly, the mid-December drought followed by this storm system provides an unusual set-up for avalanche conditions, Utah Avalanche Center Forecaster Craig Gordon said.

“These are unusual avalanche conditions for us,” Gordon said. “Things are going to start to get super sketchy and it’s going to happen in the next 24 hours.”

With the growing potential for avalanches this season, here is everything you should know about interlodge events.

What is an interlodge event?

An interlodge event is when residents, patrons, and employees are required to hunker down inside lodges and buildings due to avalanche danger and mitigation efforts, according to Ski Utah.

Interlodge often lasts a few hours while officials control the avalanche threat but can go on overnight. In a few instances, interlodge has extended over a couple of days until roads are safe to open.

While staying indoors for safety reasons seems like incentive enough, leaving a building, even to go to your car, is illegal during interlodge. Alta Town Marshal Mike Morey told ABC4 that skiers and snowboarders who attempt to return to the slopes during an interlodge event or leave the buildings for any reason can be charged with a misdemeanor, spend up to six months in jail and pay a $1,000 fine.

More than 1,000 people took shelter in the lodges and facilities at Alta during the interlodge event on Mar. 24. This photo was taken by someone stuck at Alta during the storm. (Courtesy of Lara Mullen)

While interlodge may seem restrictive, overnight interlodge events can sometimes offer a unique experience to skiers and snowboarders known as a ‘country club day.’

These are days when patrons are allowed to leave the lodge but the road remains closed, providing those who stayed overnight exclusive access to the resort. Not only do skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slopes to themselves, but they also enjoy the fresh powder that came from the storm that initially caused the interlodge to take place, Alta said.

Interlodge, therefore, is not always seen as a necessary restriction but by some as a sought-after opportunity.

When and where to expect an interlodge

Last season, which was a record-breaking year for snowfall, had nearly 100 avalanches hit the road, 34 road closures near Alta and at least 25 nights of required overnight stay, Ski Utah reported.

Interlodge events are most often directly related to avalanche risk and safety, meaning they are most common during the avalanche season that begins in January, according to Utah Hazard Mitigation. While some interlodge events are planned for avalanche mitigation purposes, Snowbird said others are put into place due to large snow storms and sudden avalanches.

Alta and Snowbird, which are both situated within Little Cottonwood Canyon, as well as the town of Alta, commonly have interlodge events. Little Cottonwood Canyon has some of the most active avalanche paths in North America, according to Gordon, leading to a greater likelihood of an interlodge event.

If you are caught in an unexpected interlodge event, Ski Utah said to pay attention to the officials, stay calm, and look forward to a beautiful day on the slopes once the shelter order is lifted.