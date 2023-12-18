SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Dirty air smudged out the Salt Lake City skyline Monday amid the latest inversion along the Wasatch Front.

According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, the air quality in Salt Lake County was listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

That includes children, older Utahns, those who work or are active outdoors, and people with heart or lung disease.

Dr. Denitza Blagev, a pulmonologist at Intermountain Health, said that while breathing dirty air will affect individuals differently, it’s bad for everyone’s health.

“Those tiny particles get not just into the lungs, but they get into the bloodstream,” she said. “That sets off inflammation, clotting, that leads to these other downstream effects throughout the body.”

Exposure to poor air quality can weaken the immune system, making a person more likely to catch an illness.

For some people in sensitive groups, such as those with heart disease, breathing the dirty air for a prolonged period of time could potentially lead to severe outcomes, such as a heart attack or stroke. Those who feel chest pain or unusual fatigue on bad air days are urged to contact their medical provider.

To defend against the dirty air, people are advised to stay indoors, avoid using wood-burning stoves, lighting candles, or smoking.

While using tools such as a HEPA-grade air filter might be helpful, there are simpler ways to ensure you’re breathing clean air.

“I would take the easy steps first,” Blagev said. “Make sure the regular furnace is clean and that that filter is changed.”

So how long will this dirty air last? It’s unclear.



The air quality was expected to be just as bad Tuesday, although Wednesday might bring a slight improvement.

ABC4 meteorologists say the inversion might not fully blow out of the Wasatch Front until this weekend, when a storm system is expected to bring snow and snow.