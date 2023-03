This is a breaking story. Details will be added here as they become available.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley Police shut down the intersection of 7800 South and Bacchus Hwy. after a 100 mph chase involving shots being fired.

According to authorities, the driver was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Bacchus Hwy., and police had to use spike strips to stop the car. The suspect is currently in custody.

No injuries have been reported.