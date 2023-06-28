WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley City Police Department will be hosting a series of one-day athletic camps for local youth. Cops and Cleats will be open to kids ages 5-18. The first camp will be June 27, 8 am – noon, at Centennial Park 5405 West 3100 South (Southeast Field).

Members of the Community Oriented Policing (COP) Unit, along with trainers from Athletic Republic, will provide athletic training for local youth. Those involved will have a chance to learn new skills and hone old skills. All skill levels are welcome to participate.

Lieutenant Levi Lloyd and his COP team developed the concept of the Cops and Cleats program for West Valley City Police. Lloyd wanted to create a way for officers to interact with the youth in the community in a positive way.

“We’re excited to expand the Cops and Cleats program this year to include even more sports,” said Lt. Lloyd. “Our first-ever football camp last year was a huge success with around 200 kids coming out for the event. We look forward to the opportunity this year to connect with soccer and basketball athletes as well. That’s what these camps are all about, making fun memories and building stronger relationships with the kids in our community.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thanks to generous sponsors the camp, as well as lunch, for participants is free. Local sponsors include Higgins Body and Paint, Athletic Republic, Powerhouse Training, Lace ‘Em Up and Costco.

The Cops and Cleats camps will also include:

• Cops and Cleats Youth Football Training Camp – July 27, 2023, at Granger High School

• Cops and Cleats Youth Basketball Training Camp – August 10, 2023, at the Family Fitness Center