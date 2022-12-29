WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man shot and killed his roommate on Thursday, Dec. 29, after waking up with a “bad feeling,” according to the West Valley Police Department.

Miguel Bonilla, 21, is facing a first-degree felony charge for murder and a second-degree felony charge for obstruction of justice.

Officers from the West Valley City Police Department were dispatched to reports of a homicide near the 4000 block of 3270 West around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday. According to the probable cause document, the 911 caller met responding officers in front of his residence and directed them to Bonilla who was sitting in a parked vehicle.

Bonilla then reportedly led police to the basement of the house where the victim was lying on his side in one of the bedrooms. The 911 caller, also a resident of the house, allegedly told officers that he heard a loud bang at approximately 3:20 a.m. and went to the basement to investigate.

He checked Bonilla’s bedroom and found that he was gone. When he entered the victim’s bedroom, he discovered the victim to be unresponsive. He pulled back the covers and realized then the victim had been shot, the affidavit says. The housemate then called Bonilla who told him his whereabouts and drove to pick him up.

In an interview with investigators, Bonilla allegedly said he woke up around 3 a.m. with a “bad feeling.” He went outside to “address the feeling,” went back to the basement and fired two shots at the victim. The affidavit states that Bonilla had the idea to make the shooting look like a home invasion when he was outside, so he walked around the block to make it seem as if a stranger was entering the residence.

He also told police that he dismantled his gun and discarded the pieces in various sewers along with some of his clothes.