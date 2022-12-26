WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who was accused of firing a gun inside a full car, killing a woman and wounding two others, was found guilty on the five charges presented against him.

Jayson Chase, 42, was found guilty of one first degree felony count of aggravated murder, two first degree felony counts of attempted aggravated murder, one second degree felony count of obstructing justice, and one second degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

In July 2019, charging documents say Chase was sitting in the back seat of a Cadillac when he shot and killed a woman he was sitting next to, identified as Angela Montoya, and injured the driver as well as a 15-year-old boy also in the back seat. Chase and the teenager both fled the scene near 3300 South and 2700 West in West Valley after the shooting.

The teenager went to a gas station and called for medical help. Likewise, charging documents say Chase called 911 from a different gas station and reported that people were chasing him. When police arrived to Chase’s location, he told them he discarded the gun but police were unable to find the weapon at the time.

According to the charging documents, Chase was uncooperative with police and physically challenged the detecting before asking for a lawyer and “just to be booked into jail.”

Court documents show the jury deliberated for about two and a half hours before reaching their guilty verdict.

Jayson Chase will be sentenced on a later date following a pre-sentence investigation and report.