WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man was arrested at a local Holiday Inn after he allegedly trespassed and threatened the manager with a knife.

Jeremy Boggess, 39, was arrested on Monday on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault

Transaction of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person

Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Intoxication

Disorderly conduct

Interference with the arresting officer

Criminal trespass

On Monday, Feb. 27, around 5:45 a.m., the West Valley Holiday Inn manager called the police to report Boggess who was trespassing and refused to leave the hotel. According to the arrest records, the manager said he found Boggess asleep in the elevator, and when he was asked to leave, Boggess refused.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Boggess then allegedly moved to a different part of the hotel, and still refused to leave. Eventually, Boggess reportedly got into somebody else’s car as they were trying to leave.

According to the arrest records, when the hotel manager told him to get out of the car, Boggess pulled out a knife and threatened him.

When the police arrived, Boggess was still in the person’s passenger seat and appeared drowsy, the record stated. The officer reportedly informed Boggess he was under arrest and took him out of the vehicle to place him into custody.

Boggess allegedly resisted arrest by tightening his body. The officer said this made it difficult to handcuff him.

When Boggess was searched, the officer allegedly found 13.7 grams of marijuana, 7.6 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and two knives, the record stated.

When Boggess was questioned, according to arrest records, he said he didn’t remember anything that happened. Boggess was booked in Salt Lake County Jail on Monday at 8:38 p.m.