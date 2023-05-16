WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A West Valley man has been accused of breaking into a car to steal a backpack before drawing an airsoft gun on the owner and running into a witness while driving away from the crime scene on Saturday.

Dawson James Kuck, 30, has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail and faces a felony charge of aggravated robbery as well as misdemeanor charges of burglary of a vehicle and failure to remain at an accident involving injury.

Police records say Kuck was seen by the victim lurking around the victim’s car on Saturday, May 13. The victim reportedly left and returned around 9 p.m., and noticed Kuck inside his car with his backpack. When the victim confronted Kuck, police say he began walking away. The victim confronted Kuck again which is when he turned and brandished a realistic-looking gun from his waistband, according to the booking affidavit.

Kuck allegedly got into a separate car and began backing out of the parking lot, running into another car in the process. The driver of the other car was getting out of his vehicle at the time, and the door closed on his leg from the collision.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The first victim was able to get a photo of Kuck’s license plate before he drove away.

According to the police report, police located Kuck on Sunday, May 14 and reported taking him into custody without further incident.

Kuck told police he was in an altercation that night and that he was carrying a gun, but that it was an airsoft gun, which was carried for safety. Kuck told police he did not rob or hit anyone and that that airsoft gun was currently in his car.

Police said Kuck has at least five misdemeanor warrants dating back to January 2023 and shows “a pattern of evasion” from police.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.