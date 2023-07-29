WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) — The West Valley City Police Department reported a major accident near 4100 S and Mt. View Corridor.

Police said a driver of a passenger car was traveling westbound on 4100 S when they reportedly ran a red light at Mt. View Corridor. A commercial truck then hit the car, according to police, injuring a 71-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.

The passengers have reportedly been taken to the hospital.

Police said the impact of the accident pushed the passenger car into another vehicle, and the passengers in the second vehicle are reportedly uninjured.

East and westbound traffic on 4100 S is closed at Mt. View Corridor at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.