WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley City Police Department is once again seeking the public’s help in gathering information about a homicide case that has gone cold.

Police say 20-year-old Javier Medina was in a driveway at a home on Bendixon drive just before midnight on Dec. 12, 2016, when two men approached and shot Medina, killing him and injuring a woman.

Investigators have reportedly exhausted all leads and still have not been able to pull together the evidence needed to solve the case. Now, investigators are asking the public for information about the case.

Anyone with info is asked to please call West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000. Callers can remain anonymous.

At the time of the incident, ABC4 reported Medina’s aunt said she knows who killed her nephew and spoke to the police. According to Medina’s aunt, it was an argument between him, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend that led to the shooting.

Police said at the time the area is well known for gang activity, but can’t conclude that it was a factor in the shooting.

Medina reportedly had a child together with the woman injured in the shooting, saying she “is devastated to know that the child will group up never knowing their father.”