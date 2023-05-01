SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Here are two new things you may be learning today. One, May 6 is World Naked Gardening Day. Two, West Valley City, Utah, is the worst place in America to do it.

First things first. Yes, there is an actual World Naked Gardening Day (WNGD), and yes, it’s meant to be lighthearted and funny. It’s been around since 2005 and it’s celebrated on the first Saturday in May. The ‘holiday’ is an attempt to increase body positivity.

So, why is West Valley the worst place for it?

According to Lawnstarter.com, 200 American cities were compared, based on nudist population size, indecent exposure laws, and “gardener-friendliness.” Other metrics include weather forecasts, access to waxing salons, Google searches for naked gardening, and sex offender listings.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If reading this story is giving you any ideas about stripping down and trimming the hedges, you may want to take a close look at local nudity and indecent exposure laws. You may also want to consider your safety. YouShouldGrow.com has provided a very important list of safety ideas if you’re planning on trying it. While we’re not linking to the story, as it features some NSFW photos, some tips include staying away from thorny plants like roses or cacti. Also, sunscreen becomes very important.

Only one other Utah city made the list — Salt Lake City ranked 168th out of 200.

Best Cities for Naked Gardening

Miami, Fla. Austin, Texas Atlanta, Ga. Philadelphia, Penn. Los Angeles, Calif. Orange, Calif Pasadena, Calif. Seattle, Wash. Houston, Texas Raleigh, N.C.

Worst Cities for Naked Gardening